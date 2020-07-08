Bipasha Basu: 'Corporate' was 'a memorable and learning experience'

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled shooting for her 2006 release, "Corporate",which turned 14 recently.

"The love and appreciation that I still get for my film #corporate is humbling. Grateful to my director @imbhandarkar and the entire cast and crew for a memorable and learning experience#14yearsofcorporate," Bipasha wrote.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, "Corporate" also featured Kay Kay Menon, Payal Rohatgi, Minissha Lamba and Raj Babbar.

The film deals with the murky dealings that go on behind the heady upper echelons of the corporate world, and shows the unholy nexus between the worlds of business, politics, glamour and crime.

Speaking of Bipasha's upcoming projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Karan Singh Grover in "Aadat".

Currently, the two have been spending a lot of quality time together during lockdown. Bipasha has been trying her hand at cooking. From burgers to shakes, she has made a lot of tempting dishes for Karan.

In turn hubby Karan has been effusive in praise. Taking to Instagram, where he posed with the dishes. he wrote: "Somebody stop me! Thank you my love! @bipashabasu. You're a natural!!! And I'm lucky...naturally!! #chefbonnie#godburger."