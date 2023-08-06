trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645273
NewsLifestylePeople
BIPASHA BASU

Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart, Had To Undergo Surgery

During a recent Instagram live chat with actress Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got all teary-eyed and emotional opening up about Devi's heart surgery. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart, Had To Undergo Surgery Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu welcomed her angel daughter Devi with her husband Karan Singh Grover back in November 2022. She recently revealed that their daughter underwent heart surgery 3 months after her birth as she was born with two holes in her heart. This news has shaken the internet and netizens are praising her strength of dealing with it all with utmost grace.

During a recent Instagram live chat with actress Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got all teary-eyed and emotional opening up about Devi's heart surgery. Talking about her journey in motherhood, she said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The actress also shared that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born.

Further she added, "We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect… We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old."

"You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn’t happen, in the second month, didn’t happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time," she added. 

Also, Bipasha shared that the surgery happened and the operation went on for six hours. The actress said that her life stopped when their daughter was inside the OT. Devi is all better now as the surgery was successful. 

Bipasha Basu tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. They announced her name in a joint statement on social media that read, 'Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train