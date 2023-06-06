Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Has This Sweetest Nickname, Any Guesses?

Bengalis are renowned for showering their little ones with the cutest and most adorable names, lovingly referred to as “daak naam.” Following this tradition, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who became a mother last year after welcoming her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover with husband Karan Singh Grover, has been delighting her fans by sharing pictures and videos of her little one on social media. Recently, Bipasha unveiled her daughter's endearing nickname, and it's simply too sweet to resist!

In a heart-warming video featuring precious moments of the mother-daughter duo, Bipasha revealed that her daughter is lovingly called "Mishti," a Bengali term meaning "sweet." The name was bestowed upon her by her grandmother, Mamta Basu, adding a true Bengali touch to her beloved granddaughter.

"Devi’r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam," the actress captioned the post.

In the video, Bipasha can be seen playing with her daughter, while the little baby smiles all through. While Bipasha can be seen dressed in a black outfit with sunglasses, her baby girl was dressed in a baby pink dress with a cute hairband.

As soon as the actress shared the post, her fans took to the comment section and showered her with love. They also praised the nickname “Mishti.”

A user wrote, "Sweet Nectar of Love this “Mishti” of ours has us eating out of her hands. apt name given by Nani Maa", while another one commented, "So cute and super mommy."

"Awwwww our Mishti. It really suits‌ her. How beautiful it is to preserve cultures. good job!", a third user said.

Bipasha's social media handle is filled with videos and pictures of her daughter. She also shares how Karan Singh Grover has been carrying out his “daddy duties” quite perfectly! The couple recently also purchased their new car, an Audi Q7 which they called "Devi's ride." Bipasha also shared a video, unveiling the vehicle.