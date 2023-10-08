Mona Singh is one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry, known for all her unconventional roles. She is one of the most fearless actors in the industry and does not shine away from playing, playing a mother of two kids, or playing an old lady she is a fearless actor and never ran after being a so-called heroine. To play such unconventional and fearless roles, you need a fearless actor and Mona is that she has never stepped away from playing an unconventional role and with this, she becomes a national sensation and a confident actor.

1. Jassi Jaissi koi Nahin

The actress began her career playing an unconventional character, the role of Jassi, who was termed as an ugly character, she did not care about her character's looks and still delivered her best, and she is still known for her debut role. looks, and beauty, never stood out to Mona, and it is the acting and the skill that always stood out, which still makes her one of the best actors that we have.

2. 3 idiots

In the film, Mona plays the character of Kareena Kapoor's sister, and she is great at her craft which leaves an impact on the audience whenever we speak about the movie, Mona’s character has never been forgotten and people talk about Mona’s important scene in the movie where she has given her best.

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

In the film, Mona is playing the role of a mother who is growing old. Usually, female actresses are skeptical of playing the role of a mother and aim to play glamorous roles. However, Mona did not care about this and did a fantastic job at the role. When we watch the movie we cannot figure out if it is Mona or the mother because she has done such an amazing job, she was not afraid to get into a role that might confine her to only playing a mother, and she also took on this role at a young age and that is commendable

4. Made in Heaven

With Bulbul Bulbul, Jori Mona has played a character that she has never before Bulbul is a nosy aunty and is counted as being the hero of Maid in Heaven, and once again, Mona Singh has kicked it with her amazing performance as always.

Mona Singh just goes on time and again to show how great of an actor and how she just cares about giving an incredible performance and leaving behind an impact on her audience to play such unconventional roles, it takes a lot of conviction, and Mona is one of the only actors around us that has this kind of conviction in her

On the work front, after delivering smashing performances in Made in Heaven, she will be seen in Kala Pani.