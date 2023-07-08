topStoriesenglish2632790
JASLEEN ROYAL

Birthday Special: Top songs Of Singer-Composer Jasleen Royal That Are Soul-Soothing

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: One of the most talked-about singer and composer, Jasleen Royal is a name that echoes with music. From being featured at Times Square for her song 'Ranjha' to bagging a place on the Global Billboard Chart, Jasleen has carved her place as one of the most successful composers and singers in the nation today. The music sensation is known for her heart-touching melodies and her songs have been described as captivating, soulful, and heartfelt. As the composer-singer celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at some of her top songs that are sure to soothe your soul:

Ranjha

 

This beautiful track from Shershaah showcases Jasleen Royal's enchanting voice and captures the essence of love and longing. Becoming a hit and an anthem of emotions, Ranjha has emerged as more than just a song.

Love You Zindagi

 

From the movie "Dear Zindagi," this song is a delightful and uplifting composition that encourages you to embrace life with a positive outlook. It has been appreciated for its refreshing and positive approach, making it a go-to song for motivation and spreading happiness.

Din Shagna Da

 

A popular wedding song, "Din Shagna Da" from Phillauri has a serene and calming melody that perfectly complements the auspiciousness of a wedding ceremony.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

 

From the movie "Baar Baar Dekho," this melodious duet sung by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad evokes a sense of nostalgia and captures the bittersweet emotions of love and separation. Hitting us with a wave of nostalgia, this song has the ability to touch the hearts of listeners and leave a lasting impact with its beauty and emotional resonance.

Sang Rahiyo

 

A heartfelt collaboration with Ujjwal Kashyap, this soul-stirring song beautifully blends folk and contemporary elements, creating a soothing and introspective atmosphere. Resurfacing on the trending list after almost 3 years of it's release, Sang Rahiyo remains an anthem for romance and longing.

Nachde Ne Saare

 

This peppy track from the movie "Baar Baar Dekho" features Jasleen Royal's energetic vocals and is a catchy number that will surely make you want to groove along. Still on the list of top party songs, "Nachde Ne Saare" is a timeless beauty.

Currently, Jasleen Royal has an interesting lineup of projects to her credit including her upcoming composition sung by her along with Arijit Singh.

