New Delhi: National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has consistently captivated audiences with her exceptional on-screen presence and versatile performances. From portraying a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' to embodying a robot in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' she has tackled challenging roles with stunning finesse. Beyond her impressive acting skills, Kriti has also mesmerized fans with her infectious dance moves, delivering iconic hook steps that have become a staple for groove enthusiasts.

Let's take a look at some of the iconic hook steps of Kriti Sanon that have made waves:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti dazzled on the screen with her amazing moves exuding the sheer charm of her mesmerizing personality.

Param Sundari (Mimi)

The song Param Sundari from Mimi showcased Kriti’s dancing potential at its best. The way she moves her waist with hand movements left everyone grooving. While Kriti's hook step became a sensation, the film won her the National Award for her outstanding performance. The film is about to celebrate its anniversary on 26th July.

Whistle Baja (Heropanti)

In the song 'Whistle Baja' from Heropanti, Kriti ruled over the masses with one iconic hook step, dragging her legs sideways with her hands on her lips, complementing the whistle move. The step dominated dance floors at every party and celebration.

Laal Peeli Akhiyan (TBMAUJ)

In the song 'Laal Peeli Ankhiyan' from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti brought her infectious energy to the floor. She looked stunning in a saree, with her moves and her hands on her eyes.

Thumkeshwari (Bhediya)

In the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, the actress looked amazing, swinging her waist in a way that exuded sheer sexiness in her moves.

Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi)

In the song Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi, Kriti was full of energy with her dance moves. She moved her hands in a circular motion and hopped with her legs, creating the perfect groovy dance step for everyone.