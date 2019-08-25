close

Black Panther

'Black Panther' sequel to come out in 2022

Superhero Black Panther will be back for more adventure as Marvel Studios has officially announced a sequel of the blockbuster movie.

&#039;Black Panther&#039; sequel to come out in 2022

Anaheim: Superhero Black Panther will be back for more adventure as Marvel Studios has officially announced a sequel of the blockbuster movie.

After showing Oscar glory to a superhero film with "Black Panther", director Ryan Coogler is also back with the responsibility to direct the follow up film.

A sequel was being anticipated for long, especially after the global success of the 2018 film as well as a stunning award haul. Marvel chief Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 Expo on Saturday here to share the news of the second part.

Starting with a playful banter, Feige tried hard to convince Coogler into revealing the plot, official title or the first act for "Black Panther II", but couldn't succeed. However, the writer-director revealed that the sequel will open on May 6, 2022.

Coogler said the team is "taking their time with it" in order to get it right.

"Black Panther" introduced actor Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero. The film was special for many reasons -- from having a predominantly black cast, showing women of substance working as allies of protagonist T'Challa (Boseman) to tackling relevant subjects.

It also featured Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett.

The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best picture -- a first for a Marvel superhero movie. It took home three.

"Black Panther" was set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War" with T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. It is yet to be seen what story will the sequel explore.

Black PantherRyan CooglerCaptain America: Civil War
