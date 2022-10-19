Bobby Deol sends a warm birthday wish to brother Sunny Deol, says 'I Love You Bhaiya'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Tuesday midnight sent a warm birthday wish to his brother Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture which he captioned, "I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday." In the picture, both actors could be seen hugging each other in warm clothes.

Soon after the 'Race 3' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and birthday wishes for the `Gadar` actor.Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Dear Sunny.""Happy birthday sunny sir," a fan commented."Happy Birthday Sunny paaji god bless!!! @iambobbydeol love always!!!," another fan wrote.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a thriller film `Chup` alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt. Helmed by R Balki, the film received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Anil Sharma`s next film `Gadar 2` alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, and in `Apne 2` along with Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha`s political drama series `Aashram Season 3` which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s next gangster drama film `Animal` alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma`s next `Apne 2` along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.