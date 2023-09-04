Bollywood BFFs Disha And Mouni Turn Heads In Plunging Outfits Post Dinner Date, Fans Call Them 'Super Hit Duo'

New Delhi: B-Town's two stunning ladies - Disha Patani and Mouni Roy decided to spend the Sunday evening in each other's company. The ladies stepped out and treated themselves at the famous One9 Commune restaurant in Mumbai. As expected, both Disha and Mouni turned heads with their glamorous appearances and the great bond they shared with each other. The actress stunned in plunging outfits and fans cannot get over their adorable friendship.

The new BFFs of Bollywood were snapped by the paps last night in Mumbai. Disha Patani turned heads as she donned a long satin white slip dress, featuring delicate noodle straps. She paired her look with matching flat sandals and added a touch of glam to her makeup. On the other hand, Mouni Roy opted for an easy-breezy yellow sleeveless dress. Her minimalist nude makeup perfectly complemented her radiant smile. Both the actress carried matching sling bags to their dresses and it was like a cherry on the cake. Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar was later seen joining them.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'super hit duo,' and another one commented, 'Beautiful Duo.'

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Disha's friendship started on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were part of a group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip. In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Project K' and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.