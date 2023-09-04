trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657901
NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Bollywood BFFs Disha And Mouni Turn Heads In Plunging Outfits Post Dinner Date, Fans Call Them 'Super Hit Duo'

The actress stunned in plunging outfits and fans cannot get over their adorable friendship. The new BFFs of Bollywood were snapped by the paps last night in Mumbai. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bollywood BFFs Disha And Mouni Turn Heads In Plunging Outfits Post Dinner Date, Fans Call Them 'Super Hit Duo' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town's two stunning ladies - Disha Patani and Mouni Roy decided to spend the Sunday evening in each other's company. The ladies stepped out and treated themselves at the famous One9 Commune restaurant in Mumbai. As expected, both Disha and Mouni turned heads with their glamorous appearances and the great bond they shared with each other. The actress stunned in plunging outfits and fans cannot get over their adorable friendship.

The new BFFs of Bollywood were snapped by the paps last night in Mumbai. Disha Patani turned heads as she donned a long satin white slip dress, featuring delicate noodle straps. She paired her look with matching flat sandals and added a touch of glam to her makeup. On the other hand, Mouni Roy opted for an easy-breezy yellow sleeveless dress. Her minimalist nude makeup perfectly complemented her radiant smile. Both the actress carried matching sling bags to their dresses and it was like a cherry on the cake. Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar was later seen joining them. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DISHAPATANI (@dishanian_fc)

 

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'super hit duo,' and another one commented, 'Beautiful Duo.' 

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Disha's friendship started on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were part of a group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip. In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Project K' and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train