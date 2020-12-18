Bollywood drugs case: Karan Johar's lawyer replies to NCB notice over viral party video

New Delhi: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a notice against filmmaker Kara Johar in connection with the Bollywood drugs nexus, the star director has responded via his lawyer.

It has been learnt that Karan Johar's lawyer replied to the NCB notice and provided all the necessary information with regard to the 2019 viral party video. KJO's lawyer and his staff members visited the NCB office and gave statements in connection to the party held at former's residence in Mumbai last year.

Karan skipped visiting the officials while his lawyer replied to the notice on his behalf.

Reportedly, the NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa with regard to the viral video and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice was sent.

Under 67(B) of the NDPS Act 67(B) physical appearance is not required but one has to co-operate with the investigating agency. The person against whom it is issued is not questioned during the probe.

Earlier, the NCB had received the forensic report of the party video at Karan Johar's home in 2019. The forensic report had confirmed that the video is authentic, unedited and no tampering was done with it.

The video was posted on July 28, 2019, by Karan Johar. It showed several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan at his home.

The NCB has been probing drugs nexus in Bollywood which has been unravelled after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.