Bollywood Heartthrob Randeep Hooda Bats For 11sixes Fantasy Gaming App

The fantasy sports market in India is huge and it means big bucks. According to a FICCI-EY report, the online gaming segment was already worth Rs. 6,500 crore in 2019 and was going to grow three times in worth, to be Rs. 18,700 crore by 2022. Riding on the back of tournaments like the World Cup and IPL, fantasy gaming apps have caught the imagination of Indian sports fanatics like a bull by its horns. One app that has got its game bang on is 11sixes and it is already racing ahead of its competitors like Dream11, MyTeam11 and My11Circle because of its innovative marketing strategy and user-friendly interface. Add to that the cash prizes, exciting offers, and regularly updated content, and what you have is an amazing app for sports-lovers.

As if all that was not enough to entice the 365 million-strong online gaming market in India, 11sixes roped in sports buff and Bollywood heartthrob RANDEEP HOODA as its BRAND AMBASSADOR earlier this year. After joining the ranks of online gamers at 11sixes, Randeep said, “I am quite excited to join 11sixes as a brand ambassador. It is a much better and user-friendly app than other fantasy sports apps in the market.” Howzzat for a testimony!!!

As per recent estimates, the online gaming community in India is going to touch the 510 million figure by 2022. With a growth rate of 165% in the past 3-4 years, India is already ranked top in terms of growth in the number of online game downloads. The driving force behind this robust growth are apps like 11sixes because it caters to our innate desire for a fantasy couple with the rough & tumble of the sporting arena.

11sixes is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Yogendra Singh Shekhawat and Tarun Singh Shekhawat. They lead a team of energetic young minds busy creating the most exciting gaming opportunities for sports lovers in India. Talking about 11sixes, which is owned by Radialrust Technologies and Media Services Pvt. Ltd., the owners said, “11Sixes Fantasy Game App is an online gaming platform where users select a fantasy team of 11 real players from two competing teams. The individual skills & knowledge of the users makes this game even more thrilling. We are confident that our association with Mr. Randeep Hooda is going to increase the amount of fun involved. Right now 11Sixes is supporting and promoting cricket and football enthusiasts in the country, soon it will include other sports too.”

As quoted by our Chief Marketing Officer, Mangesh Singh, “Our marketing strategies are very different and unique from other sports fantasy platforms . We aim to create awareness about fantasy sports & are trying to reach each and every audience across India.”

11sixes is right now offering online gaming opportunities in playing CRICKET in all its formats - Test, ODI, T20, and T10. However, apart from India’s national game, HOCKEY, other sports are also going to be included in the gaming menu at 11sixes. These will be BASEBALL, BASKETBALL, KHO KHO and KABBADI.

Till then, 11sixes allows a player to select an imaginary or virtual team of 11 real players from two competing teams. The rate of success of a team depends upon how smartly you’ve chosen the players. After the team is ready, it is time to appoint a captain and a vice-captain, just like you would do in real cricket. On the basis of their individual performances, each player gives you score points and the point, eventually get converted into real money.

So, if you want to own a fantasy sports team and play it to win some real cash while keeping the sporting spirit alive from within the safety of your home, download 11sixes on your smartphone and fill your daily hours with sporty excitement and rich rewards!