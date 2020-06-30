Bollywood News: Abhay Deol can't wait to be on set again

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol cannot wait to be back on a set again.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and it seems like he is thinking hard.

"Thinking back on the days when I was working. Can't wait to be on a set again! #sigh #countingthedays #matteroftime #patience #covid19 #newnormal," he captioned the image.

Abhay was last in the Netflix films "Chopsticks" and "What Are The Odds". In 2019 made his Tamil debut with the film "Hero".

Abhay made his film Bollywood debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's "Socha Na Tha".

He was then seen in films like "Ahista Ahista", "Dev.D", "Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", "Manorama Six Feet Under", "Raanjhanaa", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi" among other films.