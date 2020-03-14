हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Bollywood News: Ananya Panday's thigh-high slit shimmer gown is perfect for a glam night-out!

Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai on March 13, 2020, where only the stars were in presence. 

Bollywood News: Ananya Panday&#039;s thigh-high slit shimmer gown is perfect for a glam night-out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana's elder daughter Ananya Panday has been a newsmaker ever since her debut in Karan Johar's production 'Student Of The Year 2'. The actress, who has a young vibe to her fashion statement recently went all glam for Zee Cine Awards 2020. 

She took to her Instagram account and shared her look for the big night out. Rocking a black shimmery thigh-high slit gown, Ananya oozed oomph in the pictures. Check out her photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always look on the bright side  for @zeecineawards 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

However, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Zee Cine Awards 2020 was cancelled for the general public and media. The event was shot only as a televised show. 

The ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 13, 2020, where only the stars were in presence. 

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in entertainer 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will next be seen in a project titled 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter and an untitled venture with Vijay Deverakonda, marking his debut in Bollywood. 

 

Tags:
Ananya PandayZee Cine Awards 2020Coronavirusananya panday pics
Next
Story

Tom Hanks shares first pic with wife Rita Wilson after COVID-19 diagnosis

Must Watch

PT10M52S

News 50: Watch Top 50 News of the day