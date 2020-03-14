Bollywood News: Ananya Panday's thigh-high slit shimmer gown is perfect for a glam night-out!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana's elder daughter Ananya Panday has been a newsmaker ever since her debut in Karan Johar's production 'Student Of The Year 2'. The actress, who has a young vibe to her fashion statement recently went all glam for Zee Cine Awards 2020.

She took to her Instagram account and shared her look for the big night out. Rocking a black shimmery thigh-high slit gown, Ananya oozed oomph in the pictures. Check out her photos:

However, in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Zee Cine Awards 2020 was cancelled for the general public and media. The event was shot only as a televised show.

The ceremony took place in Mumbai on March 13, 2020, where only the stars were in presence.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in entertainer 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will next be seen in a project titled 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter and an untitled venture with Vijay Deverakonda, marking his debut in Bollywood.