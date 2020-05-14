हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor recalls his 'James' aka Rishi Kapoor through these pics from 'Saawariya' premiere

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday, sending shock waves across the nation including his fans abroad. He died at 8.45 am in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai where he was admitted a day before.  

Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor recalls his &#039;James&#039; aka Rishi Kapoor through these pics from &#039;Saawariya&#039; premiere
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For Anil Kapoor, legendary late actor Rishi Kapoor will always be his 'James'. He called him James, because according to him, if there was anyone as good looking and dashing as Hollywood legend James Dean then it was Rishi Kapoor. 

Anil Kapoor recalled the best moment with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from the time when Sonam and Ranbir's movie career was launched by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Saawariya'. He posted a few pictures from the premiere night of 'Saawariya' which released in 2007. 

The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. 

On Rishi Kapoor's demise, celebrities, political leaders and fans expressed their condolences to the family in this hour of grief. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

Rishi Kapoor's death sent shockwaves across the globe, with his fans mourning the demise of their favourite and original 'chocolate boy' of Indian cinema.

 

Rishi KapoorAnil KapoorSaawariyaSonam KapoorRanbir Kapoor
