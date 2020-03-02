Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's headstand pic will drive away your Monday blues!

New Delhi: Bollywood begum Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a fitness lover. She, in fact, introduced many firsts in the movie business—right from size zero fad to preggers hitting the runaway and not shying from any public appearance—Kareena has been a trendsetter in many ways.

On the internet, a picture of Bebo performing a headstand under the supervision of her trainer has gone viral. Even though the actress is not on any social media platform officially, yet her photos and videos manage to flood the internet.

A fan club shared the picture on Instagram, check it out:

Kareena, on the work front, has 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.