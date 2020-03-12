Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif's latest Insta pic is too hot to handle!

New Delhi: B-Town beauty Katrina Kaif is the face of several international brands. Her face value adds glamour and star power to the product, which surely leaves an impact on fans. Katrina, who is an avid Instagram user posted a stunning picture of hers on social media recently.

And must we say that the leggy lass is totally killing it! It's a picture for Reebok's new Victoria Beckham's capsule collection launch in India which is on March 13, 2020. Her caption reads, "Takin’ it to the streets Effortless streetwear with optimum performance functionality | The new Reebok x @victoriabeckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March at select Reebok stores & www.shop4reebok.com #ReebokXVictoriaBeckham #SportTheUnexpected."

Katrina raises the hotness level in a bodycon capsule collection.

The picture has already garnered 465,928 likes so far.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan which released on Eid 2019. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar.

Akki and Kat will be seen together on the big screens after a long hiatus.