Bollywood news: Ram Gopal Varma posts bizarre comment with throwback pic of Urmila Matondkar in 'Masoom'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has posted a throwback picture of actress Urmila Matondkar from her child artiste days in "Masoom", but it is Varma's bizarre play of words in the caption of the snapshot that is grabbing attention.

Varma took to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture from the set of Shekhar Kapur's 1982 film, "Masoom". In the photograph, Kapur is seen with the film's lead pair of Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, and child actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila.

Thirteen years later, Varma signed Urmila as a heroine in his 1995 superhit "Rangeela" opposite Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, and the actress would become an overnight star.

To come back to Tuesday's post, Varma wrote with the throwback "Masoom" pic: "Hey @shekharkapur This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film 'MASOOM' ..Just can't believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a 'RANGEELA'."

The 1983 film "Masoom" starred Naseeruddin, Shabana, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It was an adaptation of 1980 novel "Man, Woman and Child" by Erich Segal.