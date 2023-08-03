Bollywood News: Sunny Deol Offers Prayers At Jaisalmer's Tanot Mata Temple, Interacts With BSF Jawans

Jaisalmer: Film actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday (August 2) visited the famous Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency reached Tanot in a helicopter and later left for Jaisalmer by road, police said. Officials from the Border Security Force were also present during his visit.

On this occasion, Deputy Inspector General, BSF Jaisalmer (North) Yogendra Singh Rathore presented him a picture of Tanot Mata Temple.

Cultural programs were also organized here by the regional headquarters Jaisalmer (North). Sunny Deol took part in the event and also interacted with the jawans present there. After this, the 'Gadar' star went to the Longewala border.



Tanot Mata temple is located at a distance of 120 kms from Jaisalmer and is looked after by the BSF. The temple was faced with intense gunfire from Pakistan during the 1965 and the 1971 wars.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Gadar 2', a period action drama film, which is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar'. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the first film. 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023.[