Bollywood news: Tiger Shroff is 'evolving backwards' amid lockdown

Mumbai: Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff shared a clip of himself saying that he is "evolving backwards" during the lockdown.

In his new Instagram video, Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, flaunts a beard and long hair along with his trademark huge muscles.

"I think I'm evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole," he captioned the video, which currently has 1.4 million views.

He had earlier shared a video of himself singing "Theher Ja" from the film "October", starring his friend Varun Dhawan.

Varun was impressed enough to share the video on his handle.

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.