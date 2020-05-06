हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Bollywood news: Tiger Shroff is 'evolving backwards' amid lockdown

In his new Instagram video, Tiger Shroff flaunts a beard and long hair along with his trademark huge muscles.

Bollywood news: Tiger Shroff is &#039;evolving backwards&#039; amid lockdown

Mumbai: Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff shared a clip of himself saying that he is "evolving backwards" during the lockdown.

In his new Instagram video, Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, flaunts a beard and long hair along with his trademark huge muscles.

"I think I'm evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole," he captioned the video, which currently has 1.4 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I think im evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

He had earlier shared a video of himself singing "Theher Ja" from the film "October", starring his friend Varun Dhawan.

Varun was impressed enough to share the video on his handle.

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

