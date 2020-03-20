Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests Corona positive, confirms on Instagram post - Deets inside

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she informed through the post.

Kanika's caption reads, Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.

Wishing everyone good health.

Jai Hind !

Take care,

KK

Earlier in the day, reports of her being the latest Corona victim flooded around but the confirmation from the singer herself has come only now.

She told Zee News, "I came back to Lucknow from London on March 9, 2020. I was screened at the airport and I had no symptoms. I was in London to take care of my children. I came back for work. On 13 March, a family friend's birthday was celebrated and a small get together took place but it was not a party. I am an educated person, I am not going to run away from the airport. And all the news about me throwing a bash is fale and baseless."

"There are a few UP government officials in my family who attended the birthday party, " she added.

Previously Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive and were in complete isolation. A few days back they were released from the hospital.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.