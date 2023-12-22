New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi, the renowned figure from Mirzapur and a distinguished Bollywood critic, hails from a Brahmin family in Bihar. His journey, starting from humble beginnings and small roles in middle age, has transformed him into one of the most prominent stars in Bollywood—a tale that deserves to be shared.

Early Life:

Born on September 5, 1976, as the youngest of four children to Pandit Banares and Hemwanti Tripathi, in a village in Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi faced financial challenges. His father, engaged in agriculture and working as a priest, instilled a strong work ethic in Pankaj, who also contributed to the family farm until the age of 17.

The inevitable question arises: how did the spark of acting find him in this rural setting? Pankaj, deeply rooted in village life, actively participated in local festive events. During his teenage years, he took on roles, including playing a girl in dramas and plays, captivating the villagers. These early performances fueled his confidence in pursuing a career in acting.

After completing his 10+2, Pankaj moved to Patna for further education at the Institute of Hotel Management. Balancing academics with his passion for acting, he engaged in theatre and actively participated in college politics. His fascination for dramas flourished through exposure to a diverse array of street shows.

Despite a strong determination for acting, fear of failure led Pankaj to take up a job in a hotel. Simultaneously, he continued his efforts in the theatrical realm—working at the hotel during the day and immersing himself in theatre during the nights marked the beginning of his arduous journey.

Career:

After enduring seven challenging months in Patna, Pankaj made the pivotal decision to move to Delhi. Successfully passing the exam, he enrolled in the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). Devoting three years to NSD, Pankaj earned his graduation certificate and returned to Patna to participate in street shows.

However, the realization dawned that street shows alone could not sustain him for a lifetime. Consequently, in October 2004, Pankaj, accompanied by his wife Mridula, embarked on a journey to the City of Dreams—Mumbai.

The period from 2004 to 2011 demanded Pankaj's unwavering patience and relentless hard work. Throughout these years, he attended numerous auditions and took on various small roles in commercials, TV shows, and movies. Never belittling his work, Pankaj remained steadfast.

His breakthrough arrived with the release of the Gangs of Wasseypur series in 2012, where his antagonistic character of SULTAN left an indelible mark on the audience. Since then, he has featured in over 60 films, receiving numerous accolades, and establishing himself as a prominent critic in Bollywood.