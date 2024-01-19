New Delhi: Arijit Singh, the soulful voice that has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry, was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, India. Hailing from a musically inclined family, Arijit's father, a Punjabi, initiated him into the world of music, recognizing his son's innate talent at a young age.

Early Life And Musical Upbringing:

Growing up in a household where music was a way of life, Arijit's early years were shaped by the classical tunes his mother, a Bengali, would play. His exposure to various genres laid the foundation for the versatile singer he would become.

Struggling Years:

Arijit's journey to stardom was far from smooth. Initially, he faced rejection in reality singing competitions. However, this setback only fuelled his determination. He moved to Mumbai, the heart of the Indian entertainment industry, to pursue his dreams.

Breakthrough:

Arijit's breakthrough came with the song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from the blockbuster film ‘Aashiqui 2’ (2013). The heartfelt rendition struck a chord with audiences, catapulting him into the limelight. His soul-stirring voice became synonymous with romantic ballads, making him the go-to singer for love-themed Bollywood tracks.

Versatility And Range:

What sets Arijit Singh apart is his ability to seamlessly transition between genres. From soulful melodies to peppy numbers, he has showcased his versatility in hits like ‘Channa Mereya,’ ‘Raabta,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ His distinct style and emotional delivery have earned him a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Awards And Accolades:

Arijit's contribution to the music industry has been recognized with numerous awards, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. His trophy cabinet stands as a testament to the impact he has had on Indian cinema.

Personal Life:

Known for his private nature, Arijit Singh is married to Koel Roy, and the couple has two children. Despite his fame, he keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, focusing on his craft and family.

Arijit Singh's journey from a small town in West Bengal to the pinnacle of Bollywood playback singing is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and passion for music. His soulful renditions continue to resonate with millions, making him one of the most cherished voices in the Indian music panorama.