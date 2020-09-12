Bollywood veteran Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor further informed that she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.

"The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have a history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. Shivpuri said.

Shivpuri, who recently shot for the comedy show "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", said even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.

"I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from," the actor added.

Shivpuri had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the day in a post on her official Instagram page.

"Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," she had posted.

In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Raja", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Khamoshi", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Biwi No.1", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as "Yatra", "Sasural Simar Ka", "Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi" and "Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani".

As of Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh, with the death toll reaching 28,724, according to a state health official.