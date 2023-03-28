topStoriesenglish2588676
NewsLifestylePeople
ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Bollywood's Heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur Shares His Regime To A Healthy Lifestyle, Check It Out

Gumraah', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees Aditya playing a dual role. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Gumraah', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees Aditya playing a dual role. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7.
  • The actor told IANS, "While for this film we didn't have to plan a rigorous workout for me as my characters are not supposed to be fully ripped, in general what I make sure is I have enough sleep."

Trending Photos

Bollywood's Heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur Shares His Regime To A Healthy Lifestyle, Check It Out

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Gumraah, feels that a healthy amount of sleep is integral to a persons fitness and healthy lifestyle. Aditya is one of Bollywood's most desirable men with insane fitness levels and has ladies swooning over him.

The actor told IANS, "While for this film we didn't have to plan a rigorous workout for me as my characters are not supposed to be fully ripped, in general what I make sure is I have enough sleep. Sleep, diet and workout are the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle".

 

He mentioned, "7-8 hours of sleep is a must for the body to attain its full potential when it's awake, I feel. Another important thing is one should be consistent with the workouts. It should not be that you do an intense workout for a period of time and then be casual about it. Go for a less intense workout but make sure you do them on a regular basis. Consistency pays off in the long run."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Gumraah', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees Aditya playing a dual role. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7.

Live Tv

Aditya Roy KapurAditya Roy Kapur BollywoodAditya Roy Kapur InstagramAditya Roy Kapur workoutAditya Roy Kapur regime

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?