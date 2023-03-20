topStoriesenglish2585917
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update, Desires To Be 'Back On The Ramp Soon'

Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be 'back on the ramp soon'.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be 'back on the ramp soon'.
  • Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show.

Trending Photos

Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update, Desires To Be 'Back On The Ramp Soon'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering an injury to his ribs during the shoot of 'Project K'.

Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be 'back on the ramp soon'.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show. He captioned it: "Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... Hope to be back on the ramp soon."

 

It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of 'Project K', in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

'Project K' is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Live Tv

Amitabh BachchanBig B Health Updateamitabh bachchan instagramAmitabh Bachchan Ramp walk

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle