हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Bombay High Court suspends Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's bail hearings due to heavy rains

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty have been arrested in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bombay High Court suspends Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik&#039;s bail hearings due to heavy rains

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended its hearings scheduled for the day, including all virtual hearings, in view of the heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs.

The bail pleas filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were to be heard on Wednesday by a single bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal through video-conferencing.

Besides, a division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla was scheduled to hear actress Kangana Ranaut's plea against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here.

As per the communication issued by the high court registrar, these cases and other matters scheduled during the day will be taken up by the benches concerned on Thursday.

Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused water-logging at many places in Mumbai, disrupting rail and road traffic, officials said.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyShowik Chakrabortydrugs caseMumbai Rains
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Who is Jaya Saha and why is the NCB interrogating her
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M58S

Did Chinese soldiers cry before reaching Ladakh for deployment?