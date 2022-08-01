NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has reacted to people calling for a boycott of the film. This comes after Aamir Khan appealed to netizens to not act strongly and watch the film in the theatres. However, Kareena, on the other hand, says that she does not pay attention to such negativity as it won't let her live her life in peace.

The actress spoke to India Today about the 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend and stated, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously,” Kareena said.

The actress further stated that if a film is good, then the response will be good and it will surpass anything.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" TRENDING ON TWITTER

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film triggered controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter. Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial 'India's growing intolerance' statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

According to a leading newsmagazine report, when asked if such campaigns against his films make upset him, Aamir said that it makes him 'sad'. The superstar said, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn`t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way.

AAMIR KHAN APPEALS TO PEOPLE TO NOT BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

At a recent press event, he was questioned about the calls for a boycott when he said, "Please, don't boycott my film."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and has Aamir in the role of a simple, kind man, played originally by Tom Hanks' 1994 iconic film. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.