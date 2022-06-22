Brahmastra Trailer: Bollywood's one of the most awaited films 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to hit the theatres on September 9 this year. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. The trailer received mixed reactions but fans of the newlywed couple are eagerly waiting for the film's release as it will be the first time these two will romance each other on the big screen.

Following are the 5 major reasons why one MUST watch Brahmastra in theatres:

Shiva-Isha

Ranbir-Alia started dating when the film 'Brahmastra' went on floors and finally got married in an intimate ceremony recently. Fans are eagerly waiting to see these two love birds shake it up on the big screens. Their off-screen chemistry is adored by millions, and now all eyes are on their reel chemistry.

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy

The trailer shows megastar Amitabh Bachchan's character as a protector of the supernatural powers and it has made fans go WOW. South legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are portrayed as the antagonists wanting to get their hands on 'Brahmastra'. Besides the lead, the supporting cast has got fans excited.

Powerful VFX

This will be a clutter-breaking project in Bollywood as far as special affects is concerned. The trailer promises many never-seen-before shots and thanks to a powerful VFX in place, Brahmastra looks like a visual treat for viewers.

Out-of-box Storyline

This film has everything that a typical Bollywood entertainer needs. There’s romance, action, drama, fantasy, adventure, drama and much more. The trailer presents an out-of-the-box storyline and we believe Ayan Mukherji would do justice in showcasing it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo

Last but not least! Fans are guessing that the person holding the Trishul in his hand is none other than Bollywood's King Khan. SRK is returning to the screens after years in a cameo. A small glimpse of SRK in the trailer has made fans go crazy with their guessing game.

Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Karan Johar have put their 'heart, soul, kidney, lever, everything in this film' according to RK’s recent interview and they cannot wait for their fans to experience this exquisite story.

So, are you excited to watch Brahmastra Part One: Shiva?