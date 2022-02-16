BREAKING: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at the age of 69 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 at a Mumbai Hospital on Wednesday (February 16).
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2022
News agency PTI broke the news and tweeted, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor”.
