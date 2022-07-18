NewsLifestylePeople
BHUPINDER SINGH

BREAKING: Ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh dies at Mumbai hospital, says wife Mitali Singh

Bhupinder Singh, who passed away at the age of 82, due to severe health complication, is remembered for his memorable songs in films like "Mausam", "Satte Pe Satta", "Ahista Ahista", "Dooriyan", "Haqeeqat", and many more.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said. "He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time," his grieving wife Mitali told IANS.

Further details including funeral arrangements of the 82-year old singer, are awaited.

Bhupinder Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like "Mausam", "Satte Pe Satta", "Ahista Ahista", "Dooriyan", "Haqeeqat", and many more.

Some of his famed songs are "Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga", (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey), "Dil Dhoondhta Hai", "Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta," (multiple singers), and many more.

Bhupinder SinghBhupinder Singh deathGhazal singerBhupinder Singh passes awayBhupinder Singh wife

