Breaking: Goa CM Pramod Sawant gives nod for CBI probe in Sonali Phogat case, writes to Home Minister for handover

New Delhi: After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe Sonali Phogat's death if the family is not satisfied with the Goa police`s investigation, Goa CM Pramod Sawant gave his nod to the statement.

“Following the people's demand, especially that of her daughter, for CBI probe we're handing it over to CBI today. I'm writing to Home Minister for hand over. We trust our Police & they're doing good investigation but it's people's demand,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, according to ANI.

CORRECTION | Sonali Phogat death | Following the people's demand, especially that of her daughter*, for CBI probe we're handing it over to CBI today. I'm writing to Home Minister. We trust our Police &they're doing good investigation but it's people's demand: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/g33ZsnRsdM — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

The statement comes a day after Haryana CM said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they`ve stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI." The former Bigg Boss contestant’s family has been demanding CBI probe for quite sometime now. Earlier, a Khap Mahapanchayat in Hisar had also demanded CBI probe in the death case. Amid the on-going uproar, the Goa Police had said that the case is being reviewed by senior officials and chargesheet will be filed on objective grounds.

Earlier, Supreme Court had stayed the demolition of hotel Curlies in Goa where Sonali Phogat was allegedly given Methamphetamine drugs due to which she succumbed to her death. The apex court halted the demolition of the hotel but said that no commercial activities will take place in the premises.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar, and a contestant on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.