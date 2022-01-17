BREAKING: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj dies at 83

New Delhi: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Sunday (January 16) at the age of 83, confirmed his relative to news agency ANI.

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away, says his relative

Pandit Birju Maharaj was a direct descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, that includes his two uncles - Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. He started receiving training in the dance form from his young days by his father and uncles. Pandit Birju Maharaj's first major solo performance was at Manmath Nath Ghosh celebrations in Bengal and since then there has been no looking back.

Singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter to share his grief at the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj. "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace," wrote the singer.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit also tweeted for the maestro and wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

Its an end of an era. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones."

pic.twitter.com/4DJrPmXSaC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 17, 2022

The Kathak maestro has been conferred with numerous prestigious awards including India's second-highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan. Other awards bestowed on him are Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Kalidas Samman, Nritya Choodamani, Andhra Ratna, Nritya Vilas, Adharshila Shikhar Samman, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Shiromani Samman, Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award.

He also has Honorary Doctorate degrees from Banares Hindu University and Khairagarh University.

Pandit Birju Maharaj apart from his immense contribution in the classical dance form of Kathak, has also choreographed some Bollywood songs like 'Aan Milo Sajana' from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Apart from dancing, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a talented singer, poet and drummer. He has directed, composed music and sung for two classical dance sequences for renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray's‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ (The Chess Players).