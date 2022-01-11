Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies at 55

New Delhi: The legendary Odia actor Mihir Das breathed his last on Tuesday, as per reports. He was 55.

The legendary Odia star was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, suggests reports doing the rounds.

Kalinga TV quoted Odia Cine Artists Association Secretary, Sritam Dash as confirming Mihir Das's death news. He said the iconic actor breathed his last while being treated at a private hospital.

Reportedly, the Ollywood actor was battling kidney ailments for past few years.

Mihir made his impressive in the Odia film industry with an art film School Master and Mathura Bijay in 1979 respectively. He got many accolades and awards in his long and illustrious cine career.

Some of his best films include Laxmi Pratima in 1998, Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni in 2005, Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana in 2002 and Prema Adhei Akhyara.

He was married to singer and film artist Sangita Das, who died in 2010 due to a heart attack. Sangita Das was the daughter of the popular singer, Chitta Jena.

Mihir Das is survived by son, Amlan Das who is also an actor.

Fans and fellow actors have thronged the social media to extend their condolences to the family.

May his soul rest in peace!