Breaking news: Thane dancer Meghna Devgadkar dies after consuming banned weight loss pill

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Meghna Devgadkar, a Thane-based dancer breathed her last due to overdose of weight loss pills. Reportedly, the 22-year-old dancer was keen on losing weight and ended up taking body transformation tablets.

Dr Avinash Bhagwat, CMO, Thane said, "people should refrain from taking medicines on their own and the chemist should also not hand out tablets without a proper medical prescription as it can be fatal for the person."

As per the doctors treating her, reportedly when Meghna was rushed to the hospital, her body temperature was higher than normal. She was finding it hard to breathe. In fact, her heartbeat and blood pressure were also on the higher side.

Meghna Devgadkar was transferred to the ICU and put on a ventilator immediately. Unfortunately, she succumbed to a cardiac arrest and died.

Reportedly, the 22-year-old Meghna died hours after consuming the banned slimming pills.

The investigation is underway to find out who prescribed her the banned body transformation pills.

Anil Mangle, the senior police officer said, "After taking a weight loss pill, Meghna felt uneasy and was first admitted to Lifeline hospital in Khopat and later she was taken to Sion hospital where her treatment began. However, during the treatment she died, therefore, we have sent her viscera report and blood samples for analysis. We are awaiting the doctor's final report and will make the revelation only after it comes out."