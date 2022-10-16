NewsLifestylePeople
Breaking: Popular magician OP Sharma, who performed in over 34,000 shows, dead

World-famous magician OP Sharma breathed his last at a Kanpur hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and four children.

NEW DELHI: Popular magician OP Sharma passed away due to kidney failure. He took his last breath on Saturday (October 15) at a Kanpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his three sons - Prem Prakash Sharma, Satya Prakash Sharma and Pankaj Prakash Sharma, daughter Renu and wife Meenakshi Sharma in the family.

OP Sharma was residing at Bhoot Bungalow located at Barra in Kanpur. He gained international recognition and was a renowned master of illusion. Tickets for his shows used to sell out immediately. A report in AajTak mentioned that OP Sharma performed more than 34,000 magic shows in his career. Keeping in mind his popularity, Samajwadi Party had in 2002 given him a ticket for the assembly elections from Govind Nagar. However, in 2019, he joined the BJP. 

With the death of OP Sharma, the journey of a chapter of 'magic' in India has come to an end forever.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya mourned the loss and offered his condolence. He tweeted: "Received sad news about the demise of decades' one-man show of magic, world-famous magician, Kanpur resident OP Sharma Ji."

A convoy of more than 100 people used to accompany him whenever the magician go to perform a show in any city. His team consisted of many associates -- artists, musicians, singers, make-up men, lighting controllers, painters, tailors, etc. When OP Sharma used to leave from one place to another, all his goods used to fit in more than 16 trucks.

 

