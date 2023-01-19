topStoriesenglish
Rakhi Sawant 'arrested' after Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against her

Rakhi Sawant Arrested Today: The Amboli Police took her into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by Sherlyn, reportedly. 

New Delhi: The controversial actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant has been arrested, as per a tweet by Sherlyn Chopra. The actress took to her handle and claimed that Rakhi has been arrested by Amboli police. She also shared additional information about the FIR. The Amboli Police took her into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by Sherlyn, reportedly. 

Sherlyn Chopra tweeted: BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT

अंबोली पुलिस ने FIR 883/2022 के संबंध में राखी सावंत को गिरफ़्तार किया। कल राखी सावंत की ABA 1870/2022 को मुंबई सत्र न्यायालय ने खारिज कर दिया था।

It has been learnt that soon Rakhi will be presented before the Andheri court. 

Sherlyn had filed a complaint against the former Bigg Boss star alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media. 

Earlier, Rakhi and Sheryn had a war of words over after Rakhi Sawant commented on Sherlyn Chopra's allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in MeToo connection. She mimicked her and rubbished all the claims made by Sherlyn. 

Sherlyn later responded to Rakhi and said, "Kya hai ye nautanki? Nonsense! Are gym k aandar ghuso, mehnat karo, body banao but nahin, mehnat nahi karni madam ko. 24 ghanta sirf media-paparazzi, media paprazzi."

Rakhi then filed a police complaint against Sherlyn Chopra for making derogatory remarks. Sherlyn, who earlier filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, had recently engaged in a war of words with Rakhi for coming out in support of Sajid and Raj Kundra.  

