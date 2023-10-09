New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been provided Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government in view of recent probable threats to the actor. The decision to upgrade Shah Rukh's security cover was taken in light of 'imminent and probable' threats to him. As per ANI, the actor had given a written complaint to the Maharashtra government that he had been receiving death threat calls after his recent films 'Pathan' and 'Jawan'.

As part of the security detail, Shah Rukh will get six police commandos as his bodyguards at all times. The armed bodyguards will be from the special protection unit of Maharashtra Police, as per New18. Security will be given to him across the country and the men will be armed with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles and Glock pistols. Shah Rukh's residence will also be guarded by four armed policemen all the time, the report further mentioned.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his back-to-back blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. While 'Jawan' minted Rs 618.83 crore in India and Rs 1,103 crore globally, 'Pathaan' collected Rs 543.05 crore in India and Rs 1,050.3 crore at the worldwide Box Office. He is awaiting the release of his third release of the year 'Dunki', a comedy-drama by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani.

The shooting of 'Dunki' took place in Mumbai, Kashmir, London, Budapest, Jeddah and Neom. In fact, 'Dunki' is the first film to be shot in Neom. The film is all set for theatrical worldwise release on December 22, 2023, while in India, it will arrive in theatres a day later, on December 22, 2023.

Earlier in November 2022, Salman Khan's security cover was also upgraed to Y+ category after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.