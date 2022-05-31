BREAKING: Singer KK dies at 53, he was in Kolkata for a live concert

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died while performing live in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

KK's sudden death has shattered the fraternity members and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news. Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee confirmed the news and tweeted: KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard. She was among the first ones to express her shock.

KK passed away.

Can’t believe what I just heard. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 31, 2022

Musician Krishnakumar Kunnath died during a music performance of ultadanga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya on Nazrul Mancha. He has sung many songs in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Assamese respectively. After falling ill, he was taken to a private hospital near Diamond Harbour Road but couldn't make it.

More details are awaited.