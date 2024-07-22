BREAKING: Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested At Dubai Airport

New Delhi: Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been arrested at the Dubai airport on Monday. As per initial reports by Pakistani media, he has been held on complaint filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

He remained stuck at the Dubai airport for hours. The singer had visited the country UAE for his performance but was taken into police custody at the immigration centre and taken to the Burj Dubai police station for questioning, as per GeoTV.

It has been learnt that the Pakistani singer had dismissed his manager Salman Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

As this is a developing story, more details are awaited.