TUNISHA SHARMA

Breaking: Tunisha Sharma, boyfriend Sheezan Khan broke-up 15 days ago, FIR states 'they were in relationship'

Tunisha Sharma, a 20-year-old television actress, who appeared in films like 'Dabangg 3' and 'Fitoor', allegedly died by suicide on the set of her TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai area on Saturday. She was found hanging in the make-up room of her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was seen as the female lead in the TV show 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' left her fans and industry shocked on Saturday (December 24) after she allegedly committed suicide. Tunisha was found hanging from the ceiling in the make-up room of her show co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan. While police did not recover any suicide note from the spot, the actress' mother accused Sheezan of provoking her daughter and registered an FIR against him for abetment to suicide. 

As per the latest report, the police are likely to seek the custody of actor Sheezan Khan, and said he was not cooperating in the actress' suicide case. As per police, he did not answer on his alleged fight with the late actress and his rumoured girlfriend Tunisha. Meanwhile, Sheezan's lawyer and his sister are present at the Waliv police station.

Sheezan Khan, who plays the male lead in the show 'Ali Baba...', was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday and will be produced before the court shortly today. As per the FIR, Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship for some time. Almost 15 days before the incident, Sheezan allegedly broke up with her which purportedly prompted her to commit suicide. The actress was suffering from anxiety and depression and after her break-up with Sheezan, she remained tensed. An ABPLive report claimed that the two also had a major fight almost five day before the actress claimed her life. 

Tunisha's post-mortem was conducted on early Sunday at Mumbai's JJ Hospital and official statement from police is awaited. As per the report, it has been confirmed in the post-mortem that the actress died due to hanging. Her viscera has been preserved and its chemical analysis will be carried out by the team. Sources told that the videography of the post-mortem has also been done. Tunisha Sharma's postmortem was performed under the leadership of 4-5 doctors at JJ Hospital.

The actress was shooting for her TV show on Saturday and had even shared a post from the sets. In an Instagram story, she was dressed in her character - Mariyam from the show 'Ali Baba..' and was seen getting her makeup done. During a tea break, the actress reportedly went for a break and did not return to the sets for long, after which people present there started looking for her. They broke open the door of her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup where they found her hanging from the ceiling. The police were informed and the actress was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors. 

