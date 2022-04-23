हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Bride Alia Bhatt poses with her cat in new wedding pics, flaunts her massive ring: PHOTOS

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared another batch of pictures from her wedding on social media. These photos show her posing with her cat Edward and more close ups.   

Bride Alia Bhatt poses with her cat in new wedding pics, flaunts her massive ring: PHOTOS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood's newlywed star Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a new set of photos from her recent dreamlike wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and introduced fans to her 'maid of honour'.

The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted the unseen photos. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Cat of honour".

The first image showed Alia holding her adorable pet cat Edward in her hands while smiling. While Alia adored her furry friend, Edward surely has her eyes on the camera. She was dressed in her wedding attire which was cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery.

The second picture showed Alia flaunting her diamond wedding ring which looked magnificent on the henna hands.

The final picture shows her sitting down to pose for the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, after dating for five years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is working on the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and Ranbir is shooting for 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides, Alia and Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

