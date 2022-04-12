हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Britney Spears

Britney Spears expecting third child after her guardianship ends, fiance Sam Asghari is the father

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears announced she is pregnant with her third child by posting a message on Instagram on Monday. Spears, 40, not only revealed her pregnancy but also appeared to announce she has gotten married to her fiance Sam Asghari, 28, calling him her "husband" in a post on Instagram.

Spears described how she noticed changes in her stomach that at first she dismissed as weight gain.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she posted.

The pop star also recounted how she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy and how she now feels women can more openly discuss their mental health while pregnant.

"This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" she wrote.

In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.

In November, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60 million estate.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

