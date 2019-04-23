close

Britney Spears fans hold protest in Los Angeles

Spears checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues. 

Los Angeles: Britney Spears' fans held a protest in Los Angeles demanding that the pop star be released from a treatment facility in response to online rumours that Spears is being held against her will.

A group of protesters gathered outside the West Hollywood City Hall on Monday with signs that read "Free Britney" and "Truth will set her free", reports billboard.com. 

The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting "Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go", claiming it was her longtime manager's decision to put the star in the facility.

Spears checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues. On Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate Easter with her family.

Spears opened up to fans on January 4 via Instagram about her father Jamie's health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned 'Domination' residency in Las Vegas, which was set to begin in February, because her father had "almost died".

 

