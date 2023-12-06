BTS’ Jin Reveals THIS About His Military Career On Birthday - Check Here

New Delhi: BTS’ much-loved singer Kim Seok Jin, aka Jin, has taken the internet by a storm on his birthday. While serving in the South Korean Army, the singer revealed that he has been granted an early promotion due to his exceptional performance in the military.

On December 4, the singer turned 31 and took to Weverse to thank fans for their love and support. What's more? The singer ended the note with the crucial career update. In the note, Jin wrote, "“I’m currently Sergeant Kim Seok-jin after one more early promotion due to my outstanding military career.” Jin posted a heartfelt note to express his heartfelt gratitude to fans for sending heartwarming wishes his way.

Unlike every year, the eldest member of BTS couldn't hold a livestream this year. The singer heartfully apologized for the same. In his letter, Jin assured that he is having a good time with his military pals. On sharing the happy news, Jin revealed that he has attained the rank of sergeant in the South Korean military. The singer also revealed the enlistment of fellow members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—in his message to the ARMYs (BTS Fans).

In his note, he wrote, “Hello, I’m Jin. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday. I always enjoyed it with lives on my birthday as an ARMY, but unfortunately, I can’t enjoy it this year, so it’s heartbreaking. Even though you can’t be with your body, please know that you are having a great time with your heart. Hehe (sic).”

Jin reflected that it’s been a year since he joined the military and there’s still a lot of time left. Although, the global star added that he looks forward to being with his fans. Discussing other members’ upcoming military enlistment, Jin added that that he would end up crying when his fellow bandmates would begin their duties.