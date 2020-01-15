हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarayan

Busy Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth skip kite flying on Uttarayan

Vatsal is busy with the show "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke".

Busy Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth skip kite flying on Uttarayan

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth love to fly kites on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, which is synonymous with kite flying. This year, however, they will skip it as they are tied up shooting for their TV shows.

"Vatsal and I celebrate this occasion with a lot of love and fervour. But this time, we would have to miss it as we would be shooting. It has been a lot of work but we are not complaining," said Ishita, who is seen in the show "Bepanah Pyaar".

"It's a great time for both of us and an important time in our careers. I would like to wish everyone for Uttarayan and loads of love and peace to all," she added.

Meanwhile, Vatsal is busy with the show "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke".

 

UttarayanIshita DuttaVatsal ShethKite flying
