Camila Cabello pays tribute to queen of pop Madonna

Washington: Singer Camila Cabello recently paid tributes to pop queen Madonna while performing on `Saturday Night Live` for the first time.

For her first song, Cabello performed her new pop single `Cry for Me,` dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, similar to the one singer Madonna wore for her famous performance of `Vogue` at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards, reported E! News website.

Like the Queen of Pop, Cabello was accompanied by a large number of male and female backup dancers dressed in similar 18th-century French ensembles. Sixty-one-year-old Madonna, who herself drew inspiration from the film `Dangerous Liaisons` for her VMAs performance, was not too far from the venue where Cabello performed. Cabello`s performance took place at SNL`s Studio 8H home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan while Madonna rocked the stage at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn as part of her Madame X tour.

The `Senorita` singer later let her hair down and changed into a slinky white silk gown to perform her ballad `Easy.`

`Stranger Things` star David Harbour hosted the show. After the live taping, he headed to the SNL after-party with British singer Lily Allen and his dad.