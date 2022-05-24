New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has made her Cannes debut this year, opted for a dramatic black dress by Ali Younes for her second red carpet appearance.The actress attended the screening of the film Forever Young.

Urvashi looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown. The tube outfit was enhanced with massive ruffled details, which ended in a long train. The actress accessorised her outfit with statement earrings set with green emerald diamonds and a gorgeous Nour by Jahan necklace. Meanwhile, Enrico Cuini's black statement shoes completed her ensemble. This look was styled by Jean Marc.

Urvashi opted for drama with smoky eyes, flushed rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick to finish the look. The actress opted for a sleek and neat bun hair-do.

Urvashi had made her debut at Cannes wearing a pristine white gown from the shelves of international designer Tony Ward.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.