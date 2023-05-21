Cannes 2023: Diana Penty Gives Boss Lady Vibes In Black Tuxedo With Plunging Neckline- Pics

Mumbai: From tassel to tuxedo! Diana Penty seems to love black for her Cannes fashion parade. The actor dropped some gorgeous pictures on the red carpet of Cannes, 2023. The actor wore a 'different' black tuxedo. She ramped up the glam quotient with the top with a deep neckline. The actor sported her midriff boldly. Diana's soft features added a chic touch to this apparent male attire. Diana opted for minimal makeup.

Diana wrote in the caption, "Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya'll think?!"

See the pics here

Prior to this, Diana wore a black tassel dress and a glittery outfit for her Cannes appearances. Excited about her Cannes appearance, Diana, representing Grey Goose at the 76th edition, said, "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience."

Diana made her Cannes debut in 2019. She served several fashionable looks at the gala. The Cocktail actress looked stunning in an all-golden attire for her first look. She donned a mini Celia Kritharioti golden dress full of tassels.