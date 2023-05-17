topStoriesenglish2609541
Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Turns Heads In Extraordinary Black & White Outfits

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan is making sure that she unleashes her fashionable avatar at Cannes 2023 in the best way.

After making her Cannes debut in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga on Tuesday, the 'Simmba' star stole attention at the opening night party in a black and gold outfit. She looked gorgeous in the black strapless dress with gold embellishment. She accentuated her ensemble with a matching black purse.
At the party, she bumped into model Naomi Campbell. The duo posed for a happy picture at the bash.

While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture.

She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

The designers through an Instagram post wrote that the Kedarnath actor arrived at the red carpet in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. "The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years," they added.

Also, she shared stunning pictures in an extraordinary white ensemble on social media and fans are stunned. In the caption, she wrote, "I guess you Cannes do it again"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Actresses Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta are also currently in Cannes for the 76th edition of the festival.

