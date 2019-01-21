हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aditya Pancholi

Car mechanic files complaint against Aditya Pancholi, says 'he threatened to kill me'

Here's what happened 

Car mechanic files complaint against Aditya Pancholi, says &#039;he threatened to kill me&#039;

New Delhi: A police complaint has been registered against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi at Mumbai's Versova Police Station over non-payment of dues by a car mechanic on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, Aditya had allegedly threatened to kill the mechanic when he asked for a payment of Rs 2,82,158 for repairing his car. The investigation is currently underway.

However, the actor on being questioned about the allegations rubbished it completely. He told Times Now, “I have made all the payments and I have bank statements, in fact, he kept my car for one year for no reason.” 

Tags:
Aditya Pancholicomplaint against adityaSooraj PancholiKangana Ranaut
